– John Cena and Randy Orton teamed up in the post-Smackdown dark match. Cena and Orton faced Jinder Mahal and Rusev, defeating them after Cena hit a Five Knuckle Shuffle on Rusev and then went for the Attitude Adjustment. Mahal interrupted before Randy Orton came in and RKO’d him. Cena then hit the finisher and scored the pinfall.

Video of the finish is below: