– John Cena is returning to the role of Ernie the Elephant for this year’s Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl ad. The Wonderful Agency announced today that Cena will voice the elephant again, who is trying to get in shape at the gym. You can see a still from the ad below.

Cena commented on the ad, saying, “Whether you’re a sports fanatic, armchair quarterback or game day snacker, viewers will relate to Ernie’s humorous attempt to get in shape at the gym with Wonderful Pistachios. As one of the lowest-calorie and highest protein nuts, Wonderful Pistachios offers game day viewers a healthy and delicious alternative to typical sports snacks.”

“Since Ernie made his debut this fall, not only has sales volume increased 35 percent, he’s become a big deal, hanging out with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, jet-setting, and partying with the Squirrel Sisters, all while expressing his love for pistachios,” said Michael Perdigao, president, Wonderful Agency. “The Super Bowl is the perfect place for Ernie to show off his workout regimen, while consumers are working on their game day snacks. In addition to spotlighting healthy snacks with Wonderful Pistachios, this national platform is the ultimate setting for FIJI Water’s first Super Bowl appearance, reminding viewers of healthy beverage options during the game, as well as the smooth, soft taste of FIJI Water.”