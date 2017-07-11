In a video for GQ to promote American Grit, John Cena posted as himself on websites like Twitter, Quora, Yahoo Answers, YouTube and IMDB. Here are highlights:

On why he’s the highest paid wrestler in WWE: “That’s false. I think the question here is…why isn’t John Cena the highest paid wrestler in the WWE?”

On why he never turned heel: “Oftentimes, I run out onto our well-produced stage to thunderous boos, and my theme song has been remixed by the audience many times. And I quote, “John Cena sucks.” Soooo, I turned heel, you missed it. It happened… just about ten years ago.”

On who is more handsome between Cena and Randy Orton: “The answer is Randy Orton. I mean, he’s got the sleeve tattoos. And he’s like got that bad boy thing going on.”

On if he can beat Undertaker at Wrestlemania: “We haven’t had it, so I can definitely say I can beat him. So I would’ve won. Certainly.”