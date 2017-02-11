wrestling / News

John Cena Says He Is Far From Retirement and Still Feels at His Physical Best

February 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

Sky Sports recently interviewed WWE world champion John Cena. According to Cena, he’s far from retiring. Below are some highlights.

Cena on how he won’t retire anytime soon: “I am far from retiring, I feel like I am at my physical best. I don’t think it’s any secret to anybody that this is what I love to do the most and I am far from over. [I am so proud that] I am still able to do this after 16 championships and I always say that my greatest match is my next one. A lot of folks in the WWE say that maybe I am past my prime and have lost a step and that creates a giant chip on [my] shoulder. I want to showcase to everyone watching that I am still at my best.”

His thoughts on AJ Styles: “[AJ] has pushed the envelope, spoken his mind and really challenged me. Testament to AJ, I think he is one of, it not the best, Superstars to step in a WWE ring on a nightly basis.”

On WrestleMania 33: “Every WrestleMania is the most important day of the year for every WWE Superstar. It’s like a quarterback making it to the Super Bowl. [WrestleMania] meant a lot to me last year as I was told I wasn’t supposed to be there and worked my butt off to make it. I am healthy, I feel great and after taking a back seat last year, I just want to perform for the WWE Universe on our biggest day.”

article topics :

AJ Styles, John Cena, WrestleMania 33, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading