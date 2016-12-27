wrestling / News
John Cena Says He’s Sick of the New Era, Issues Royal Rumble Challenge
– WWE has posted a clip of John Cena return promo that opened tonight’s Smackdown. You can check it out below. In it, Cena says that despite what people think he hasn’t “gone Hollywood” and isn’t going anywhere. He said he’s sick of the “new era BS” and challenged the winner of tonight’s Triple Threat WWE Championship match to a match at the Royal Rumble.
.@JohnCena kicks off #SDLive to set the record straight: He's NOT done, and wants the @WWE Champion at the #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/JpNB4hNvmm
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016