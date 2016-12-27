wrestling / News

John Cena Says He’s Sick of the New Era, Issues Royal Rumble Challenge

December 27, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
john-cena-smackdown-122716

– WWE has posted a clip of John Cena return promo that opened tonight’s Smackdown. You can check it out below. In it, Cena says that despite what people think he hasn’t “gone Hollywood” and isn’t going anywhere. He said he’s sick of the “new era BS” and challenged the winner of tonight’s Triple Threat WWE Championship match to a match at the Royal Rumble.

article topics :

John Cena, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading