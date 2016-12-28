wrestling

John Cena Says His Previous Comments About The Rock Were ‘Stupid’

December 28, 2016 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As we noted in our Talking Smack report, John Cena was a guest on last night’s episode. During his interview, he took back comments he made about The Rock as a part-timer, saying it was the “stupidest stuff ever” because he looked at it through “very blinded eyes.” You can see a clip of is comments below.

