wrestling
John Cena Says His Previous Comments About The Rock Were ‘Stupid’
December 28, 2016 | Posted by
– As we noted in our Talking Smack report, John Cena was a guest on last night’s episode. During his interview, he took back comments he made about The Rock as a part-timer, saying it was the “stupidest stuff ever” because he looked at it through “very blinded eyes.” You can see a clip of is comments below.
Does @JohnCena regret his comments to @TheRock about being a "part-time" Superstar? He explains on #TalkingSmack. @JCLayfield pic.twitter.com/d3SkuMn0my
— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016