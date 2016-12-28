– John Cena spoke with ESPN for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On Smackdown being more of an ensemble show: “I’ve always said we need to put forth the best product we can, and it seems like we’re doing our best to do that. It seems like the dynamic itself is changing. Many years ago, you could look at the brand essentially as a one-man show with one man leading the way and him being held up by a cast of supportive players. I think Attitude Era was a bit of a segue into this [modern era]. Now you see more of a multitiered show, where it’s a lot of talented superstars being able to showcase their talents.”

On how he chooses projects outside of WWE: “I just try to do good stuff. I opened the script to the ‘The Wall,’ and 15 minutes later I was done with it, and I loved the movie and wanted to be part of it. With any of the movies I’ve had a chance to do, or any of the TV shows I’ve had a chance to contribute to, people approach me and say, ‘Hey, would you like to do this?’ I laugh out loud and say, ‘Yes, that’d be funny,’ or I’m very moved by what I read and say, ‘Yes. How can I help you?’ I’ve been very fortunate to be a part of some cool stuff, and everything that I lend myself to is something I feel I can contribute to.”

On how he might face at Wrestlemania 33: “I think with any challenge or any matchup, I can have my own personal feelings of what I want, but it really all depends on our audience. Our job is to give them the best entertainment that we feel is right. If it’s something that they want to see, they’ll be loud and vocal about it, and we’ll do it.”

On if he wants to face Undertaker at the show: “Undertaker certainly is a cornerstone of WWE, and just as I say to myself that I really would have liked to been able to get to know and certainly get in the ring with Andre the Giant, just because of all the respect and folklore that went around with Andre, I think The Undertaker has that same sort of respect and folklore around him.”