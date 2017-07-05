wrestling / News

John Cena & Shinsuke Nakamura Team Up After Smackdown

July 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Per fans in attendance, John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up after the Smackdown taping to beat Rusev and Baron Corbin. You can see pics below:

