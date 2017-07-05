wrestling / News
John Cena & Shinsuke Nakamura Team Up After Smackdown
– Per fans in attendance, John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up after the Smackdown taping to beat Rusev and Baron Corbin. You can see pics below:
@AdamTheBlampied Nakamura and Cena vs Rusev and Corbin in the dark match tonight after 205Live pic.twitter.com/BHOvaTV7TR
— Andrew (@FifthOf55) July 5, 2017
Two days of #WWEPhoenix capped by a match between John Cena & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev & former Cardinals OL Baron Corbin. Good guys won. pic.twitter.com/hgOoVRuGw5
— Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) July 5, 2017
We had a pretty nifty dark match here in Phoenix for the 4th. pic.twitter.com/cDhst9AO5g
— Trevor Starkey (@snarkystarkey) July 5, 2017
John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev and Baron Corbin pic.twitter.com/QwrEAEiGS5
— Jarvis (@JarvisUnchained) July 5, 2017