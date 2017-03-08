– Several WWE stars and officials are set to make appearances at SXSW this weekend. The festival takes place from March 10th through the 19th in Austin, Texas.

Among the WWE personalities appearing are Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer Michelle Wilson and Renée Young, who will be on the “The Future of Direct to Consumer/OTT” pnel on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM CT. Stephanie McMahon will be speaking as part of a panel alongside Facebook, Mashable and ESPN executives called “Brand Building Through Live Video” on Sunday from 11 AM to 12 PM CT.

Finall, John Cena will be speaking on Monday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM CT. You can find out more here.