– As you can see in pics from fans in attendance, the post-taping dark matches after Smackdown saw John Cena face AJ Styles before Baron Corbin came out and caused a disqualification in attacking Cena. That brought out American Alpha to make a save, followed by the Wyatt Family. That led into a six-man match pitting Cena and American Alpha against the Wyatts. You can see pics below:

Its AJ Styles vs John Cena…on 205 Live!? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/7xIxMIxjOJ — Ben Talks Wrestling (@BenTalksWWE) January 4, 2017

Scoop #7: Wyatts out and now we have a 6 man on our hands pic.twitter.com/hyZ3Odq1SH — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 4, 2017

Here are your winners of the #SDLive dark match pic.twitter.com/P8RoXx9FoQ — Kristal 🤓 (@Kad1337) January 4, 2017

The wyatts vs Cena and AA for the second dark match pic.twitter.com/TOAHJaS818 — Kristal 🤓 (@Kad1337) January 4, 2017