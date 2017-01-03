wrestling
John Cena Teams With American Alpha vs. Wyatt Family After Smackdown
– As you can see in pics from fans in attendance, the post-taping dark matches after Smackdown saw John Cena face AJ Styles before Baron Corbin came out and caused a disqualification in attacking Cena. That brought out American Alpha to make a save, followed by the Wyatt Family. That led into a six-man match pitting Cena and American Alpha against the Wyatts. You can see pics below:
Its AJ Styles vs John Cena…on 205 Live!? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/7xIxMIxjOJ
— Ben Talks Wrestling (@BenTalksWWE) January 4, 2017
Fairly certain they're both over 205. #SDLive #205Live #darkmatch pic.twitter.com/hYIlj9aXvk
— Brew (@BrewYorkMets) January 4, 2017
Scoop #7: Wyatts out and now we have a 6 man on our hands pic.twitter.com/hyZ3Odq1SH
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 4, 2017
Here are your winners of the #SDLive dark match pic.twitter.com/P8RoXx9FoQ
— Kristal 🤓 (@Kad1337) January 4, 2017
#SDLive special dark match…..this is freaking awesome! pic.twitter.com/Jip1G85MvQ
— David Seto (@SetoPhotography) January 4, 2017
The wyatts vs Cena and AA for the second dark match pic.twitter.com/TOAHJaS818
— Kristal 🤓 (@Kad1337) January 4, 2017
Scoop #9: American Alpha & John Cena defeats The Wyatt Family when Gable pins Harper pic.twitter.com/hwyV3DkYje
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 4, 2017