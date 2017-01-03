wrestling

John Cena Teams With American Alpha vs. Wyatt Family After Smackdown

January 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena SummerSlam 1

– As you can see in pics from fans in attendance, the post-taping dark matches after Smackdown saw John Cena face AJ Styles before Baron Corbin came out and caused a disqualification in attacking Cena. That brought out American Alpha to make a save, followed by the Wyatt Family. That led into a six-man match pitting Cena and American Alpha against the Wyatts. You can see pics below:

article topics :

American Alpha, John Cena, The Wyatt Family, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading