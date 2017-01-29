wrestling / News
John Cena Ties Ric Flair’s Record at Royal Rumble – Highlights, Flair Comments
– John Cena officially tied Ric Flair’s record for world championship wins at the Royal Rumble. Cena defeated AJ Styles to win his sixteenth world champion, tying the record set by Flair on the May 29th, 2000 episode of Nitro. Flair commented on the win, posting to Twitter:
Congrats on #16 @JohnCena! Never Forget…
To be the man, you gotta beat the man – WOOOOO!
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 30, 2017
You can see highlights from the match below:
THEY DON'T WANT NONE!! @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg heads to the ring to defend his title vs. 15-time World Champ @JohnCena! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/MNEsQbfRP3
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
"It feels like a BIG FIGHT!!" – @JohnCena#CenaVsStyles is LIVE NEXT at #RoyalRumble on @WWENetwork!! pic.twitter.com/TV34fJjBuS
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
"There's nothing like beating a guy at his OWN GAME!" – @JCLayfield#YouCantSeeMe #WWEChampionship @JohnCena @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/FGVkL6t0Yp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Wheelbarrow FACEBUSTER by @AJStylesOrg!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ms2Jm3GGWU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
FIVE KNUCKLE SHUFFLE by @JohnCena!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/vQw6xSxNXy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Backbreaker rack into a spin-out POWERBOMB!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/6RdqLVjwmr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT by @JohnCena!!!
ONE TWO NOOOO!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/KGhTNY106w
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
#PhenomenalForearm by @AJStylesOrg!!!
ONE TWO NOOOO!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/XFaM52OtUD
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
"@AJStylesOrg wants to beat @JohnCena with his OWN SUBMISSION!!" – @MauroRanallo #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/O1DJIa2xJb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Unbelievable strength shown by @JohnCena!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/lnjatMibOC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
#StylesCLASH!!
ONE TWO NOOOOO!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/YZW1MWXSKs
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
A modified cutter by @JohnCena!!! He's pulling out all the stops!!
ONE TWO NOOOO!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/dT4Oy4u1vm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
"HE KICKS OUT OF THE A+ AA!!!" – @MauroRanallo#RoyalRumble #WWEChampionship @JohnCena @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/4x3BKDUI5T
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
.@JohnCena using @RicFlairNatrBoy's Figure-Four Leglock?!? Will he become a 16x World Champion TONIGHT? #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/p0c1jShcxd
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
FOR THE 16TH TIME, @JohnCena has won a World Championship!! Cena is the NEW @WWE CHAMPION, def. @AJStylesOrg at #RoyalRumble!!! pic.twitter.com/aVoxt1QTPC
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
.@WWERobinson gives the @WWE Championship to @JohnCena — A World Title victory for the record-tying 16th time!! pic.twitter.com/hYI7vxL5OX
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
CONGRATULATIONS @JohnCena on your 16th World Championship victory, winning the @WWE Title at #RoyalRumble!! pic.twitter.com/Dc4xUMz844
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Sweet 16! @JohnCena #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/qOFMprLwYj
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017