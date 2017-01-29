– John Cena officially tied Ric Flair’s record for world championship wins at the Royal Rumble. Cena defeated AJ Styles to win his sixteenth world champion, tying the record set by Flair on the May 29th, 2000 episode of Nitro. Flair commented on the win, posting to Twitter:

Congrats on #16 @JohnCena! Never Forget… To be the man, you gotta beat the man – WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 30, 2017

You can see highlights from the match below: