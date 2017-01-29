wrestling / News

John Cena Ties Ric Flair’s Record at Royal Rumble – Highlights, Flair Comments

January 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– John Cena officially tied Ric Flair’s record for world championship wins at the Royal Rumble. Cena defeated AJ Styles to win his sixteenth world champion, tying the record set by Flair on the May 29th, 2000 episode of Nitro. Flair commented on the win, posting to Twitter:

You can see highlights from the match below:

