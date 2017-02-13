– John Cena posted the following on twitter, announcing that he will appear on Carpool Karaoke: The Series…

And on the lighter side of things…. this is on the way https://t.co/Gw1h4ouRTv #thuganomics #CarpoolKaraoke — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 13, 2017

Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the new CARPOOL KARAOKE series features 16 unique pairings, with new stars every episode. From helicopter rides to laundromat serenades for an audience of one, you’ll never know what to expect on this music-filled, larger-than-life road trip.