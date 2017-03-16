wrestling / News

John Cena to Induct Kurt Angle Into The WWE Hall of Fame

March 16, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Kurt Angle posted the following on twitter, announcing that John Cena will be the one inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame…

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st, and 411 will have live coverage of the event…

* Kurt Angle (inducted by John Cena)
* Rick Rude (inducted by Ricky Steamboat)
* The Rock N’ Roll Express
* Beth Phoenix
* Teddy Long
* Diamond Dallas Page
* Warrior Award: Eric LeGrand (inducted by Dana Warrior)
* There will also be new “Legacy” inductees

article topics :

John Cena, Kurt Angle, WWE, WWE Hall of Fame, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading