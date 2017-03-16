wrestling / News
John Cena to Induct Kurt Angle Into The WWE Hall of Fame
– Kurt Angle posted the following on twitter, announcing that John Cena will be the one inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame…
I'm beyond honored to have the legendary @JohnCena inducting me into the 2017 WWE HOF. #finishwherewestarted #itstrue
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 16, 2017
Thank you for everything you taught me and grateful to be a part of such a historic moment in @WWE history. https://t.co/Ti4r7odp9t
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 16, 2017
The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st, and 411 will have live coverage of the event…
* Kurt Angle (inducted by John Cena)
* Rick Rude (inducted by Ricky Steamboat)
* The Rock N’ Roll Express
* Beth Phoenix
* Teddy Long
* Diamond Dallas Page
* Warrior Award: Eric LeGrand (inducted by Dana Warrior)
* There will also be new “Legacy” inductees