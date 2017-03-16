– Kurt Angle posted the following on twitter, announcing that John Cena will be the one inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame…

I'm beyond honored to have the legendary @JohnCena inducting me into the 2017 WWE HOF. #finishwherewestarted #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 16, 2017

Thank you for everything you taught me and grateful to be a part of such a historic moment in @WWE history. https://t.co/Ti4r7odp9t — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 16, 2017

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st, and 411 will have live coverage of the event…

* Kurt Angle (inducted by John Cena)

* Rick Rude (inducted by Ricky Steamboat)

* The Rock N’ Roll Express

* Beth Phoenix

* Teddy Long

* Diamond Dallas Page

* Warrior Award: Eric LeGrand (inducted by Dana Warrior)

* There will also be new “Legacy” inductees