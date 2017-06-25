– John Cena did a Q&A on his Twitter account on Sunday promoting tonight’s episode of American Grit. Highlights are below:

On how much he can bench press: “Best ever is 487 pounds working now towards 500 catch it on @BellaTwins @YouTube”

On how much he can deadlift: “Most ever is 664, 670 soon I hope”

On his favorite movie: “Love the entire arc of #StarWars”

On which upcoming WWE talent he’d like to face: “Many new and gifted stars, I never back down from a challenge”

On his favorite WWE moment: “Used to say my next one but it is now when @BellaTwins said YES”

On which three he would want by his side in a zombie apocalypse: “Nicole, Spray aka Rob MacIntyre, and VKM”

On his favorite song: “At last, Etta James”

On whether he’s staying on Smackdown or going to Raw: “I will go wherever I’m told”

On if he’d like to work with Roman Reigns soon: “It’s his yard…I’d like to prove that wrong”