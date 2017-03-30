PWInsider reports that John Cena will be given the Action Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon tonight in Las Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. Cinemacon is the official convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO).

The award comes ahead of Cena’s movie The Wall, which will be released in theaters on May 12. It’s described as a psychological thriller, in which two soldiers are pinned down by an Iraqi sniper with only a crumbling wall between them. Cena will collect his award by flying in from Orlando and then back to make it to Wrestlemania.

CinemaCon Managing Director said: “Already a global superstar, entertainer and athlete John Cena has put audiences around the globe on notice with his standout performances in films such as the hit comedy ‘Trainwreck’ and ‘Sisters. With his undeniable work ethic, genuine and charismatic personality and his already proven ability to entertain, Cena’s upcoming role in ‘The Wall,’ will solidify his place in Hollywood. We are thrilled to be able to honor him with this year’s ‘CinemaCon Action Star of the Year Award.’“