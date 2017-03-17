– According to Pwinsider.com, John Cena, Wrestlemania, WWE and Xavier Woods’ Up Up Down Down channel have all received nominations for the 2017 Shorty Awards for social media excellence Here is the list of WWE related nominees…

* WWE and Wrestlemania were both nominated for “Best in Entertainment.”

* WWE was nominated for “Best Integration with Live TV” and “Best Overall Youtube Presence.”

* John Cena’s “Cricket Wireless’ Unexpected John Cena Prank” was nominated for “Best Use of Comedy.”

* Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown was nominated for “Best Brand Identity.”