– The High Spots Wrestling Network, Johnny Mundo (formerly WWE’s Johnny Nitro and John Morrison) related a story about how The Undertaker had to allow The Miz back into the locker room after Chris Benoit had kicked him out before his passing in 2007. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Mundo on The Miz getting kicked out of the locker room by Chris Benoit for eating chicken: “Miz was on Tough Enough 4 – which was the live SmackDown one – and I was on [Tough Enough] 3 and in between those two there was maybe a four year gap. It was quite a long time. I had already kind of had solid relationships with the guys on the roster and I remember ‘The Miz eating chicken’ incident. I think he was eating chicken over Scott Armstrong’s bag. And [Chris] Benoit saw him and kicked him out of the locker room. Forever. Like, completely kicked him out of the locker room.”

Mundo on how Miz was still changing in the hall after the Benoit tragedy: “I remember hearing about it – and I was on the other show – then the Benoit tragedy occurred and six or eight months after that, Miz had still been changing in the hall, he didn’t really know what to do, because the rule is whoever kicks you out of the locker room has to be the one to invite you back in. So, he didn’t know what to do. In that case, I think [Undertaker] might have done this. At one point, said something like ‘Hey kid, why do you keep changing by the garbage? What are you doing out there?’ Then [Miz] explained the story, and he invited [Miz] back in.”