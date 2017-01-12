– Jonathan Coachman recently appeared on Eric Bischoff’s podcast, discussing his decision to leave WWE for a job at ESPN…

When I was getting ready to leave WWE it was for several reasons. My first child was born. I was going to have two kids. I did not want to miss all of those early years. That was one of the reasons. If it was just my kids I could have handled that but I was like, “If I don’t leave now I may not be alive to see my kids grow up.” It can be a destructive lifestyle if you allow it to be. I was not always the most mature person on the road and all of the pitfalls that come with it. The one thing that used to drive me nuts is when certain guys would blame Vince for their mistakes. That drove me crazy. It still does to this day. Vince, or you in WCW, would supply an outlet for them to perform. It’s up to them to live the lifestyle. It’s up to them to be responsible. It’s up to them to get from town to town to town. I always did that. I am also lucky on a lot of levels that I made it through those ten years. When I decided I’ve got to get out the biggest reason was because this was not my dream. WWE was not my dream. ESPN was my dream. Sportscasting was my dream. If I signed one more contract that stigmatism and being a “wrestling guy”… I was going to have no shot at ever making it in mainstream sports again. I knew that. I felt that. So I believe it was 2006 or 2005 I started sending tapes out to these small cable networks and they all said the same thing, “We think you’re talented call us when you’re not in wrestling.” I wanted to do both. I still had another two years left on my deal. I’d just get, “Nope, you’re a wrestling guy.” Every place I went. It was beginning to be very discouraging and I didn’t know what to do.