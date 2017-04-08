wrestling / News
Jonathan Coachman Says He Will No Longer Cover WWE For ESPN
In a series of tweets, Jonathan Coachman revealed that he will no longer be covering WWE for ESPN. He later deleted the tweet, but when a fan asked if he was really done covering WWE he confirmed it.
@TheCoachESPN Wait so are you seriously done covering wrestling?
— Zach Takes (@ZachTakes) April 8, 2017
— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 8, 2017
This is why you can't believe a "rumor". All wwe content is on own time. I have big project coming up. Decided a month ago. Don't have time. https://t.co/k66DPTuzze
— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 8, 2017
Announced this way to prove a point. Its all volunteer time to do everything we have done. My decision alone. And I will miss it too. https://t.co/MLFovV7Z0V
— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 8, 2017