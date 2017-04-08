wrestling / News

Jonathan Coachman Says He Will No Longer Cover WWE For ESPN

April 8, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

In a series of tweets, Jonathan Coachman revealed that he will no longer be covering WWE for ESPN. He later deleted the tweet, but when a fan asked if he was really done covering WWE he confirmed it.

