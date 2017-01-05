– Jonathan Coachman recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and, during the interview, said he thinks WWE should return Raw to a two-hour format. Coach said that he believes the three-hour format overexposes talent and cutting out an hour would go a long way toward fixing that.

“When they decided to go to three hours, now you’re stretching out a bunch of really good talent, maybe using them twice in a show instead of… back when I started, there was The Rock, and Stone Cold, and The Undertaker, and Triple H, and all these big time stars,” he said. “Guess how many times you saw them in a show, guys. Once and maybe twice if you had an interview and then a main event match, but that’s it, so you were in wait. You were anticipating, ‘man, when I see The Rock, I’d better be tuned in. I’d better be ready.’ And if you could see a guy two or three times, then you’re like, ‘well, I’ll catch him in an hour or two hours later.’

He added that he was aware it would cost WWE revenue but added, “I think it’s a mistake to do three hours. I think if you go back to two hours, and again, it’s easier said than done because there is a lot of money involved, there [are] TV contracts involved, and I get it. And I know why USA [Network] wants to do it. But for me, for the ability to do the best show possible, I would do two hours on Monday night, then SmackDown Live on Tuesday night.”