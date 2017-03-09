According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears that Josh Barnett is already done with Impact Wrestling. They shot the two different endings for his title match with Lashley, with the idea being that the new management would go with the ending that fit their vision. Barnett wasn’t brought in for the latest tapings, and there is no indication that he will be back. John Gaburick was the one that booked him in the first place, but he is out of power as far as creative goes now.