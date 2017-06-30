Wrestling Inc reports that during a media conference call to promote the New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 specials (from Long Beach, California), Josh Barnett spoke about Mauro Ranallo’s return to WWE. Here are highlights:

On Ranallo’s decision to return to WWE: “Well if he’s going back, he must feel that it is worthwhile to do so. And I don’t know all of the details of everything that was going on with him in WWE. But if people were bullying him or messing with him or what have you, I’m mean that’s just bulls–t. And it’s completely unnecessary. I know that can happen but it doesn’t make it right.”

On how everyone should be on the same page in WWE: “And at the end of the day, your commentators, your wrestlers, the entirety of the company is all working towards the same goal of making the best product possible. So if you’re antagonizing, you know, one of those sections, how are you making that any better in terms of creating a great product?”

On supporting Ranallo: “So, I’m definitely not on board for that. But if he thinks that being at the WWE is what’s best for him and he sees the chance to continue to supply his trade there, then I have to trust his judgment. And so I’m glad whatever needed was worked out.”