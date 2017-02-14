– Josh Barnett recently spoke with wrestlezone.com, and during the interview, the NJPW on AXS TV commentator spoke about his work with Jim Ross on the show. When asked about the biggest lesson he learned from Ross, he stated the following…

That’s a great question. I would say that from JR that one of the most important things I’ve learned is timing, tempo and creating that moment of importance. Based on how things are flowing and creating those critical moments that will set an impression in the viewer’s mind that will make a massive difference towards how that match will be viewed when it gets to it’s culmination. How it will remain in their memories afterwards.