– Josh Matthews is in another fight over his “best play-by-play announcer in the world” quote. Shark Boy went after Matthews over the comment, which previously drew some back-and-forth between Matthews and Jeremy Borash. You can see the posts between Shark Boy and Matthews below, which ended when the announcer blocked Shark Boy:

Better than Gordon Solie? Better than Tony Schiavone? Give me a break, @realjoshmathews! You couldn't carry either of their mic cables. — Shark Boy (@SharkBoyNet) February 15, 2017

Guy named @SharkBoyNet (unverified) is obsessed with me. Send a self addressed & stamped envelope to the office, I'll send an 8×10, kid. — Josh Mathews 🐐 (@realjoshmathews) February 15, 2017

Great, because I'm out of toilet paper and willing to risk the paper cuts. #VerifyThat https://t.co/0yo7UbXde4 — Shark Boy (@SharkBoyNet) February 15, 2017

Awww, can't afford small life necessities? Keep the envelope. Start a Go Fund Me and enjoy being #Blocked https://t.co/REktppblNN — Josh Mathews 🐐 (@realjoshmathews) February 15, 2017