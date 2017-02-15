wrestling / News

Josh Mathews Gets in Twitter Fight With Shark Boy

February 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Josh Matthews is in another fight over his “best play-by-play announcer in the world” quote. Shark Boy went after Matthews over the comment, which previously drew some back-and-forth between Matthews and Jeremy Borash. You can see the posts between Shark Boy and Matthews below, which ended when the announcer blocked Shark Boy:

article topics :

Josh Mathews, Shark Boy, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading