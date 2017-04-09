– GoPro Wrestling recently interviewed PWG star JT Dunn, who commented on his aspirations to join the WWE Cruiserweight division. Below are some highlights.

JT Dunn on being in the business for 10 years: “This is my tenth full year. I am twenty-seven years old. My original dream was to become a professional football player and it’s open knowledge that I’ve had my battles with addiction of drugs and alcohol that lead me away from football and in some weird way brought me to professional wrestling.”

JT Dunn on wanting to get perform on WWE 205 Live: “I’ve made recent appearances for TNA and I was on their X division Xtravaganza show few months back back. I’ve been on the last couple PWG shows where we (Death by Elbow) wrestled the Young Bucks for the tag team titles. I am under 205 pounds. I would love to bring death by elbow to WWE.”

JT Dunn on being a fan of Chris Hero and his Death by Elbow Brand: “Death by elbow is a brand. When I started wrestling, I was an avid fan of Chris Hero. He is the reason why I became wrestler and reason why I started training. When he was released from his first stint at NXT, he came to a spot called Beyond Wrestling which is in my home city of Providence, Rhode Island. We wrestled each other a couple times and then we became a tag team. ‘Rolling elbows’ is his calling card and mine and ‘death by elbow’ was born.”