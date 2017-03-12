– JTG was interviewed recently by The Hannibal TV. You can see a clip of the interview below, in which he talks about John Cena yelling at him and Shad backstage just before their release. JTG said that the incident came after Barry Windham had reprimanded Shad over his reaction to the finish of a match, in which he took it out on a referee.

“Our agent, Barry Windham, called Shad, he didn’t want to speak to me because it wasn’t me that had a problem, so he called Shad to the back and yelled at him in the locker room,” he said. “He called Shad into the room, yelled at him, then when Shad got out, and he got done getting yelled at by Barry Windham the agent, John Cena let him have it. John Cena let us both have it. And then on the way back, John Laurinaitis called us, let us have it, and the next day we got released at Raw.”