– ROH announced today that Jushin Liger will appear at Supercard of Honor XI.

The legendary Jushin 'Thunder' Liger is the first NJPW star signed to appear at Supercard of Honor XI on April 1st! https://t.co/iqU7ikQZhb pic.twitter.com/ub6r9Kg7ra — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 17, 2017