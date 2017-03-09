According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, STARDOM’s Kairi Hojo (age 28) has signed a three-year deal with WWE. She will head to Orlando in April to start with NXT (Nakamura has been pushing for her to come to NXT for several months). Hojo was one of STARDOM’s top acts, winning the Artist of Stardom Championship three times, Goddess of Stardom Championship three times, Wonder of Stardom Championship one time, World of Stardom Championship one time, and won the 5★Star GP tournament in 2015 as well as the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League in 2016.

She had told Stardom officials that she had turned down the WWE offer months ago, and told them that she was staying with them. She has two titles and Stardom wants to her drop the titles before she leaves. The company felt that they were misled by Hojo through all this.

There are also reports that Io Shirai, the company’s top star, was more up front about her situation but is now reconsidering the offer WWE made her. The WON adds that she will be going to Orlando later this month but would not be working any shows over Mania weekend.