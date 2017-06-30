– According to squaredcirclesirens.com, Piper Niven, know as Viper, has been announced as apart of the Mae Young Classic.

Also, during WWE’s live event in Tokyo, Kairi Hojo announced that she will also be part of the tournament…

Kairi Sane announces that she will take part in the historic #MaeYoungClassic! #WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/LleJ4P9XHN — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2017

They join Dakota Kia (Evie), Sarah Logan, Lacey Evans, Princesa Sugehit, Toni Storm, Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith, Taynara Conti, Jazzy Gabert, Kavita Dev, Bianca BelAir and Vanessa Borne in the tournament.