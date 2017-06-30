wrestling / News

Kairi Hojo & Viper Set For The Mae Young Classic

June 30, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– According to squaredcirclesirens.com, Piper Niven, know as Viper, has been announced as apart of the Mae Young Classic.

Also, during WWE’s live event in Tokyo, Kairi Hojo announced that she will also be part of the tournament…

They join Dakota Kia (Evie), Sarah Logan, Lacey Evans, Princesa Sugehit, Toni Storm, Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith, Taynara Conti, Jazzy Gabert, Kavita Dev, Bianca BelAir and Vanessa Borne in the tournament.

