In an interview with Gulf News, Kane spoke about The Undertaker’s retirement and if we’ll see Kane again in a WWE ring. Here are highlights:

On a possible return to WWE: “That is, as we say in the States, TBD, to be determined. And I wouldn’t want to ruin any surprises if I did know…”

On The Undertaker’s last match: “(Smiling) Well, Undertaker can take care of himself! We all knew at some point that was inevitable, but nevertheless it’s, sad because for me it’s like a chapter has closed, and I think a lot of WWE fans feel the same way.”

On if he’ll return to UAE: “I’d love to. We travel so much in WWE that it’s very difficult for us to actually stay and see things. When we do come to the UAE we generally do stay for a few days and we get to do some really neat stuff. And it’s such a great place and the people here are so hospitable. It’s a place I’d like to come back and visit again when I have more time!”