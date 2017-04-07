– It appears that Kane will be announcing his plans to run for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee next week. WBIR TV reports that the WWE star is set to make an announcement on Tuesday, April 11th at 2 PM ET about his potewntial run.

The article notes that the meeting will be at Sweet P’s, a local establishment, and that some of Kane’s family and close friends are expected to attend. His rep Bryan Hair said, “It’s going to be a fun-filled event.”

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, filed paperwork last month appointing a political treasurer and taking other steps toward a possible run. He registered as a Republican on the form.