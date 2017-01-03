In an interview with the Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson spoke about their run in WWE so far and their desire to reunite the Bullet Club with Finn Balor. Here are highlights:

Anderson on their run so far: “It’s a little stop-and-startsky. We’re just entertaining the masses, putting smiles on faces, and enjoying traveling the whole world, baby. I mean, we’re trying our hardest. We’re throwing a lot of pitches out there. They don’t seem to be… they just seem to be falling. We’re trying, baby.”

Gallows on not letting things get to them: “We’re fighting the good fight up there, good brother. We’ll get there.”

Anderson on Balor’s return and teaming up with him: “I can’t wait to get him back. I was just texting with him today and I’m always afraid he’s kayfabing me or lying to me about showing up because, I’m telling you, I named my second son after him, his middle name. If he shows up and I don’t know about it, I’m going to be hot, man. There’d be heat. There’d be a little heatsky. He’d better fill a brother in. He’d better not show up. I don’t have any date. I’m like, ‘where are you?’ He’s like, ‘I’m in Iceland.’ I’m like, ‘man, you’re not in Iceland. Are you lying to me?’ Yeah, if you just show up, I’m really going to question our friendship, man. You’ve got to shoot me a little warning text.’ Let him come back. Let us reform the original Bullet Club. We’ll just tear everything apart. That’s one of those pitches we’ve thrown. We’ll see if it sticks or not.”