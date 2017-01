– Xavier Woods’ win over Titus O’Neil on last night’s Raw was his first singles WWE TV win since January 2014.

– Karl Anderson’s win over Cesaro on last night’s Raw was his first ever WWE TV single’s win.

– Outside of the Cruiserweight Classic, last night’s win over Cedric Alexander was Drew Gulak’s first ever singles match on RAW and first ever singles win on WWE TV

Credit: Pwinsider.com