– Karl Anderson took to Twitter to reflect on his WWE journey on the fourteen-month anniversary of WrestleKingdom 10. Anderson posted the following to Twitter, referencing his, Luke Gallows’ and AJ Styles’ last show for New Japan Pro Wrestling and just two weeks out from defending the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 33:

14 months ago @LukeGallowsWWE n I were having our final #WrestleKingdom match in the #TokyoDome

Now we're 14 days away from #Wrestlemania🤘🏻 — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 19, 2017