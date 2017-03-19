wrestling / News

Karl Anderson Reflects on His WWE Journey So Far

March 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Karl Anderson took to Twitter to reflect on his WWE journey on the fourteen-month anniversary of WrestleKingdom 10. Anderson posted the following to Twitter, referencing his, Luke Gallows’ and AJ Styles’ last show for New Japan Pro Wrestling and just two weeks out from defending the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 33:

