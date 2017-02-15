– Karl Anderson spoke with Busted Open Radio for a new interview. You can listen to a clip of it below, in which he talks about AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and the rest of the talent that WWE has been picking up over the last year.

“I’ve been in the ring with Shinsuke,” he said. “He’s one of my best friends and one of the best, and they’ve got AJ Styles who I feel is the best. It’s so cool what the WWE has done. It started when they hired Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. And then they brought in Fergal Devitt [Finn Balor] and then the brought in AJ and myself and Shinsuke and Gallows. They’re just racking up all the best performers in the world, its just really cool. If you get a chance to see AJ and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Wrestlemania someday, it doesn’t get any cooler than that. There’s so many great performers in WWE right now, it’s such a cool time to be a part of it.”