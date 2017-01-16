– Karl Anderson recently spoke with Indiana Gazette, here are the highlights…

On On How To Make It To WWE: “I get a lot of guys asking me, ‘What do I do? How do I get to the WWE, or how do I get to Japan?’ The only answer I have is, you just have to stick with it. You just have to stick with it and be confident in yourself, listen to everybody and you just have to work hard. It’s all I ever thought of. I’ve watched wrestling ever since I was four or five years old, so it’s been in brewing in me for forever. Every time I get on television, I’m just going to go out there and be me, be what I’ve always do and just be what got me to the WWE. Being a good wrestler, being charismatic and just doing what I do. The cream rises to the top at the end of the day.

On WWE Travel vs. NJPW Travel: “What’s cool about the WWE now is you get to be home weekly. … I have three kids and I’m married, and so to be away from them for a month at a time, sometimes six weeks at a time, was pretty intense. It’s busy, of course, a lot of travel. But my kids really appreciate the WWE. They’re happy to have me home weekly. It’s just been really cool, man. It’s all been good.”