On how great it’s been working with Luke Gallows: “Yeah, what a brother man. The timing was perfect and I don’t know what kind of plans they had for me in New Japan and the Bullet Club had just started up in May of that year. Gallows was just finishing up with TNA and it just all came together. Our first tour together we realized we were both just a little too much a bit alike, and we had a lot of fun together. I think we knew we had a chance to – I didn’t know how we’d click in the ring until the second I got in the ring with him and I was like, ‘Oh man this guy’s is good, he gets it. He’s big,’ and it just all clicked and it all worked man and it’s been great. On top of him being as good as he is and as big as he is, which I think he’s kind of underrated man. A lot of people take him for granted. He’s a really funny dude man, he’s been real good for my life to be honest.”

On mixing seriousness with comedy in wrestling: “You know we came in and jumped the barricade, beat up the Usos. That was cool. Then the next week in England we jumped the barricade and beat up the WWE Champion Roman Reigns. We did our thing for a little while, they put us with AJ, and AJ was doing his own thing – and of course because AJ is AJ Styles, probably the best performer in the world. I think Gallows and I helped AJ morph himself into what he is now, being cool and doing what AJ does. Then they took us down a different path when the brand split happened and we were dressing up like doctors and carrying Big E’s – well I guess they were eggs in a jar. Some people were saying ‘Hey man this is pretty weird. I don’t know if you should be doing this.’ If you could see me and Gallows in the back trying to do these things without laughing, it was fun. We’re brothers who will do things if you write them for us, we’ll do them as best as we possibly can. Some of the stuff was silly and a couple of things didn’t stick and they weren’t’ funny. I think there was an ‘Old Day’ segment that I think we took some heat for. We’re gonna do what’s written for us and we’re gonna try to to it the best we can. WWE is exactly what it is, at the end of the day it’s entertainment man. They’re gonna write something for us and we’re gonna try our hardest to do it. We like where we’re at now, and I feel like Gallows and I can talk with the best of em if we get a chance.”