– Kassius Ohno spoke with FloSlam about his last weekend on the indy scene and more. Some highlights are below:

On his last weekend on the indies: “Well, it wasn’t too emotional. You know a lot of thoughts because, like I just said a little bit ago, there’s a lot of people [who] I’m not sure when I’m going to see them again, not that I won’t ever see them, but it will just be more infrequent.”

On adjusting with wrestling fans: “Because we have such an intimate atmosphere in independent wrestling, you know, these fans have watched me grow up. I’ve seen these fans for the past decade and a half, out and about, so now it’s more like, smaller faces and bigger crowds.”

On EVOLVE’s future: “What does EVOLVE do? It evolves. It’s an evolution, it’s a progression, sprinklin’ in over the course of six months you see new people sprinkled in. I love [Jason] Kincaid, I’ve been a fan of his for a long time, Darby [Allin] is interesting, [Chris] Dickinson and Jaka. That’s what wrestling is, you can’t always have- it’s like a new season of a television show, some characters leave and you may be five seasons deep into a TV show, and this new character comes on and you’re like ‘oh, that’s my guy.'”