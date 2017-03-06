– Kassius Ohno spoke with WWE.com for a new interview about his return. Some highlights are below:

On what’s different about him from three years ago: “Aside from about 50 pounds? [Laughs] I’m smarter. I’ve matured and I don’t have a chip on my shoulder. I’m more comfortable and I know my worth.”

On what drove his desire to return to NXT: “I’ve worked hard not to let my previous tenure define my career. I knew I didn’t have to come back to prove myself to anyone. What I need [to do] is to come back and accomplish all the things I failed to accomplish my first time here. I also need to reach those goals for anyone who has ever believed in and supported me.”

On his objective now that he’s back: “My focus is zeroed in on the NXT Championship. I have accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted, everywhere I’ve ever been. Championships, tournaments, you name it. The NXT Championship is something that I don’t just want, it’s what I need. I plan to become the face and ambassador of NXT. I want to bring the absolute best in-ring action all over the world.”