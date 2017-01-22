– Kassius Ohno appeared on the Kevin Gill Show for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On Kevin Owens winning the WWE Universal Championship: “I was happy for him and the journey that he’s been on. But also I was happy for wrestling. I was happy because it’s different and it’s a new direction. I think everybody’s sick of the same old. Sometime you’ve just got to go in a different direction and they did.”

On Finn Balor’s injury: “He’ll be back and he’ll be back better than ever. When you’re out with an injury you sit and think what am I going to do when I come back? He’s going to be on fire when he comes back.”

On Enzo and Big Cass: “It’s so cool to see how well they’re doing and how well they’re received. The way they (the fans) respond to them is really cool.”