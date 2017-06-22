– Katsuyori Shibata has posted a new blog in which he updates fans on his health. In his “Real Talk” blog (as translated by Twitter user Strigga), Shibata revealed that he has received several treatments over the past week and that he’s always had double vision since before his career began. He’s had three separate surgeries on his eves over the year and as to his current issues, the treatments are a “heavy burden.” The therapy sends currents to his head where the injury is.

Shibata noted that there’s no current precedent for his treatment and only a few machines that do it in the country. You can see the full summary of the post below.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Shibata for a recovery.