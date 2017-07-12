UPDATED: WWE has confirmed Kay Lee Ray and Ayesha Raymond for the Mae Young Classic. Raymond is 6-feet-tall with a background in bodybuilding, and has worked for STARDOM, IPW and World War Wrestling.

ORIGINAL: According to squaredcirclesirens.com, Kay Lee Ray (24) is currently undergoing medical testing to be part of the Mae Young Classic. Ray has appeared on NXT TV in the past, losing to Nia Jax. She’s also worked for ICW, SHIMMER, & STARDOM. Ayesha Ray, Jessica James, Lei’D Tapa, Miranda, Marti Belle, Santana Garrett, Renee Michelle, Mercedes Martinez, Shayna Baszler, Nicole Savoy and Barbi Hayden are all in Florida as well.

Kairi Sane, Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith, Taynara Conti, Jazzy Gabert, Kavita Devi, Toni Storm, Princesa Sugehit, Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Bianca Blair, Piper Niven, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley and Sage Beckett are set to compete in the tournament, which tapes later this week and debuts on the WWE Network on August 28th.