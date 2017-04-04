– Kazarian spoke with Wrestlezone before Supercard of Honor XI for as new interview. You can check out the video and some highlights below:

On pulling off a successful swerve of today’s wrestling fans: “Because we’re geniuses. (laughs) In 2017, to actually legitimately swerve a very intelligent wrestling audience is something we are very proud of. A lot of time, effort and thought went into it, a lot of commitments, and the finished product was, at the end of a tremendous match, a very shocking turn and it worked great. I’m glad we can still get them in 2017.”

On establishing his own singles run with Daniels currently reigning as ROH World Champion: “I’m here to… as much as Chris and I have done as a tag team, I’m here to establish myself as a singles wrestler. Christopher Daniels’ hands are full obviously as the World Champion, and I am here to also achieve my goals, and it starts with Punishment Martinez. I also have a #1 Contender’s match with the Television Champion in Baltimore on April 8th, and I intend on collecting that belt.”