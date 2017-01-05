– Sports Illustrated spoke with Kazuchika Okada following his win over Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 11. Some highlights are below:

On the challenge presented by Kenny Omega: “I haven’t wrestled as dangerous a guy as Kenny, so I needed to show my other face. I still suffered from pain in my neck from his One-Winged Angel maneuver to me on the table in December, so I wanted to try dangerous moves like Kenny.”

On his win: “I should hold the IWGP title always. I will fight in many cities and many countries and earn my title on the next stage. I’m the best, not Omega. I love New Japan more than Omega, and I will continue to prove that.”