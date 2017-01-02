– Wrestling reporter Chris Charlton has posted portions of an interview he did with Kazuchika Okada to Twitter. In the interview, Okada discusses Kenny Omega and Omega criticizing him as “manufactured.” The posts and some highlights from them are below:

On Omega’s skills: “He beat Tanahashi, beat Naito, and both of those have held the IWGP Title. He can pretty much do anything…he has a lot of power, he can fly. He’s very much like AJ [Styles], just an ‘all mighty’ type of wrestler. But unlike AJ, he has all that ability *and* he’s crazy. I realized that when he took out Gedo. He’s insane.”

On Omega calling him manufactured: “Everyone who wrestles me complains that I’m manufactured, office chosen. To be, that’s obvious y’know? The office wants a star, finds the best they have and pushes them. That’s me. If you’re an ace, or a top string baseball player, yeah you get paid in the hundreds of millions. It’s working at this level, doing TV appearances, doing commercials, being known worldwide. And at this point I know myself better than ever. The Tanahashi feud, finally besting him, coming through 2016 has made me the strongest I’ve ever been.”