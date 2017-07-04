wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada Spotted Leaving Raw Last Night
July 4, 2017 | Posted by
According to prowrestlingsheet.com, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada was spotted leaving the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix after Raw went off the air last night. Okada was in the US for the NJPW G1 specials in California that took place over the weekend.
So yeah, #Okada was at Raw…And he TALKED to me!!! #WWEPhoenix pic.twitter.com/wX3Lw83N2M
— Jennifer (@mojolvr69) July 4, 2017
– @rainmakerXokada was at @WWE #RAW tonight in Phoenix. @WrestlingSheet @ryansatin @OGkevingill @davemeltzerWON @bryanalvarez pic.twitter.com/uvT0LsT2QD
— Harry Ruiz (@harryruiz) July 4, 2017