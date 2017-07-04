wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Spotted Leaving Raw Last Night

July 4, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

According to prowrestlingsheet.com, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada was spotted leaving the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix after Raw went off the air last night. Okada was in the US for the NJPW G1 specials in California that took place over the weekend.

