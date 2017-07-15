wrestling / News
Keith Lee Reveals Advice He Got From The Undertaker
In an interview with the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast (via Wrestlezone), Keith Lee revealed advice he has received from the Undertaker, why he left ROH and more. Here are highlights:
On the advice Undertaker gave him: “I’ve only met [Undertaker] a couple of times, and briefly, but he’s given me some great advice, and in terms of motivating me, I’d say that the most inspirational in that aspect. [The advice he gave me was] just as far as waiting to make things matter. Make who I am mean something, make the things that I do mean something. And, make myself an entity that people want to watch. Whether I’m standing there, whether I’m talking, whether I’m doing a maneuver of some sort, people want to stop and see what Keith Lee is going to do. And that’s something that I think I have applied, into my style and the way I present myself. So, it’s been very useful information to me.”
On why he left Ring of Honor: “That’s because I made the decision to sign with EVOLVE/WWN. It took a lot of consideration. If you noticed, I didn’t sign until like almost the end of January with WWN. That was a decision that I was thinking and mulling over since December. Ring of Honor offered a contract, and I wasn’t completely content with it, and I had questions that didn’t get answered. So I waited, in order to get answers to my questions. And, in the meantime of waiting for those answers, EVOLVE offered a contract as well. It just took some time to think, and talk with Shane and talk with some mentors, and friends and family before I made a decision. In the end, that decision was EVOLVE, and that was the end of that.”
On his dream WrestleMania 34 opponent: “That’s easy. There’s actually a few options there. The easy ones would probably be Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, or if active, my number one match that I want that is still my number one dream match [overall] would be Kurt Angle.”