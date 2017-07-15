In an interview with the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast (via Wrestlezone), Keith Lee revealed advice he has received from the Undertaker, why he left ROH and more. Here are highlights:

On the advice Undertaker gave him: “I’ve only met [Undertaker] a couple of times, and briefly, but he’s given me some great advice, and in terms of motivating me, I’d say that the most inspirational in that aspect. [The advice he gave me was] just as far as waiting to make things matter. Make who I am mean something, make the things that I do mean something. And, make myself an entity that people want to watch. Whether I’m standing there, whether I’m talking, whether I’m doing a maneuver of some sort, people want to stop and see what Keith Lee is going to do. And that’s something that I think I have applied, into my style and the way I present myself. So, it’s been very useful information to me.”

On why he left Ring of Honor: “That’s because I made the decision to sign with EVOLVE/WWN. It took a lot of consideration. If you noticed, I didn’t sign until like almost the end of January with WWN. That was a decision that I was thinking and mulling over since December. Ring of Honor offered a contract, and I wasn’t completely content with it, and I had questions that didn’t get answered. So I waited, in order to get answers to my questions. And, in the meantime of waiting for those answers, EVOLVE offered a contract as well. It just took some time to think, and talk with Shane and talk with some mentors, and friends and family before I made a decision. In the end, that decision was EVOLVE, and that was the end of that.”

On his dream WrestleMania 34 opponent: “That’s easy. There’s actually a few options there. The easy ones would probably be Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, or if active, my number one match that I want that is still my number one dream match [overall] would be Kurt Angle.”