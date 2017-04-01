– The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast recently interviewed Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein, who discussed her match at Supercard of Honor XI with Deonna Purrazzo set for tonight. Below are some highlights.

Klein on the role of ROH in the Women of Honor revolution: “As a woman who has always been very independent and driven it’s kind of strange for me because of the way I was raised and the way my family always was, the women were are always seen as capable individuals and we actually ( I have an older brother, an older sister and a younger sister) all of us have always been very competitive with each other and ourselves and other people male or female. It is like some people are starting to realize what some of us have always known. It is great to be a part of that and to get to start and see some of that recognition and that acceptance. Something that is really important to me is what I am leaving behind and we are all leaving behind for the young kids now. For me it’s always very important that the young girls can look to me and look to my colleagues and see that they do have infinite options and they don’t have to be pretty and that is all they can be. If they are an athlete or they are tough doesn’t mean they are not pretty and if they are pretty doesn’t mean they aren’t smart and they can be all of those things they want to be and none of them are mutually exclusive.”

Klein on fulfilling her own personal goals for her career: “I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this but when I first started wrestling i never thought I would be good enough to work for Ring of Honor because it was held in such high regard and you had to be so good to be there. At the time I was training I just knew I wasn’t there yet and it seemed so far off that I could be a part of that. In my mind and part of because of the culture that I think really existed everywhere but also definitely in the past years in WWE there has been this culture of just a very limited shelf life for women where you can have a man competing into his 40s and into his 60s but there were very, very few far between instances where a woman in her late 20s into her 30s or into her 40s would be competing. To me when I was training it was like well I only have so many years and I have to get that good and it seemed like a real insurmountable challenge. Over the last couple of years I’ve been very fortunate to have that opportunity with Les Thatcher and my knowledge and my foundation and everything just grew leaps and bounds.”