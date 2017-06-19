– Ken Kennedy and Shawn Daivari were guests on Eric Bischoff’s Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun, which you can listen to here. In it, the two discuss what lessons from their WWE days that they’re teaching students of their wrestling school.

“I would say my mouth was really a big negative,” said Anderson. “There was a point in time when I felt like, “Everybody needs to know what Ken Kennedy thinks about this topic right here!” I maybe would slow that roll a little bit. That did get me in a lot of trouble.

Daivari added, “Ken knows this and probably a couple psychiatrists know this but I was really raised in the pro wrestling business. From a sophomore in High School I have pretty much been in wrestling. I’ve been really lucky in that when I was in high school in ’98, ’99 into 2000 the hottest thing in the world was pro wrestling. It kind of trickled down to the indy scene. Me and Ken used to wrestle on this local independent wrestling show in Green Bay, WI and in that town you were like a quasi-child star. We were like, “Man, this is awesome!” We were getting people’s numbers just because we were a part of this pseudo pro wrestling show just because it was a fraction of the pro wrestling audience and the pro wrestling audience on national television was huge. Being raised in that and getting to be around so many different people in WWE. I was having dark matches and try outs in WWE on Sunday Night Heat when I was a senior in high school. Right after high school I had to drop out of college because I was signed by WWE. I met you Eric when I was 19. I could not possibly have any sort of influence or prejudice of any kind. Status, racial, religion, financial or anything. Just being around this three ring circus has been a lesson.”