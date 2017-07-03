– Ken Shamrock appeared on the Primo Nutmeg podcast for a new interview. During the interview, Shamrock was asked if he would like to return to WWE and face Brock Lesnar.

“Oh, absolutely,” was his response. “Absolutely. That’s something I would love to do. I think that Brock Lesnar with his type of style, of just big muscles, slow moving power type stuff that I could really work a great match with him.”

You can listen to the interview below. Shamrock also talked about signing with the company and how he was used by them, as well as giving his thoughts on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.